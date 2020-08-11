Domestic passenger vehicle sales pick up a bit in July

New Delhi, August 11, 2020

The sales contraction in the domestic passenger vehicles segment eased in July 2020 compared with June, industry data showed on Tuesday.

A total of 182,779 passenger vehicles were sold in India in July, 3.86 per cent lower than the 190,115 units sold during the like period of 2019.

In June, domestic passenger vehicle sales had halved compared with the same period last year, due to the economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday showed that car sales in the country plunged by 12.02 per cent to 102,773 units in July, compared with 116,814 units during the year-ago period.

As per SIAM, the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.

However, utility vehicle sales grew by 13.88 per cent to 71,384, whereas vans' offtake went down by 18.81 per cent to 8,622 units against the same month a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 12,728 units, 77.16 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis.

In terms of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, the sales edged lower by 15.24 per cent to 1,281,354 units.

Moped sales in July, however, rose by 14.09 per cent to 58,403 units.

The data comes a day after Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said that vehicle registration in July declined by 36.27 per cent on a YoY basis to 11,42,633 units from 17,92,879 units off-take during the like month of last year.

In June, the rate in vehicle registration had plunged by 42 per cent on a YoY basis.

On a sequential basis, July's vehicle registrations were higher than that of June, when the off-take stood at 9,84,395 units.

The trend shows that India's auto sector continued to reel under the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

IANS