DMRC signs consultancy agreement for Noida Metro's Phase II project

New Delhi, December 6, 2020

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has signed an agreement with Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC), under which DMRC will provide services to NMRC as General Consultants (GC)/Project Management Consultants (PMC) for its Phase II project from Noida Sector – 51 to Greater Noida Sector -2.

The General Consultancy Agreement was signed on Friday by P K Garg, Director, Business Development, DMRC and Praveen Mishra, Executive Director, NMRC & ACEO, Noida Authority in the presence of senior officials of both DMRC and NMRC. The period of agreement will be for five years.

A press release from DMRC said that, as per this agreement, DMRC will assist and guide NMRC in preparation of complete bid documents for various System Packages (RS, Signalling, Telecom, OHE, Track, SCADA, etc.), contract award process, management of system contracts and proper integration of all new line systems with the existing Aqua Line (N-GN) Metro systems.

DMRC will also give suggestions to NMRC in Value Engineering and cost optimization for all work contracts along with proof checking and approval of Designs submitted by NMRC’s appointed DDC for Civil and E&M contracts works.

As per the terms in the contract, DMRC will also be responsible for construction supervision and independent Quality and Safety Monitoring (IQSM) of all Contract Packages (Civil, E&M, and System Contracts), besides testing and commissioning of the entire systems works and equipment and guiding for regulatory clearances for systems contracts.

DMRC will help NMRC in preparation of Construction, Operation and Maintenance Manuals for the proposed Phase – II corridors. DMRC will also assist NMRC in preparation of all documents needed for CMRS clearance, CMRS inspection and sanction process.

DMRC will also be responsible for planning and arranging training to the personnel of NMRC in Operation, Maintenance and Repair of various equipments and the system as whole.

The role of NMRC will be to provide all reasonable assistance to DMRC to ensure effective discharge of its responsibilities under this agreement.

NMRC will be responsible for arranging funds for the project and payment to system contractors/consultants upon certification by GC. NMRC will also provide a suitable office space in Noida area for GC team.

The Phase – II project of NMRC will be an extension of the Aqua Line from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 2. This corridor is 9.605 kms long consisting of five elevated stations namely Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech 12 and Greater Noida Sector 2.

NMRC is currently operating the 29.07 kms long Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Depot which consists of 21 elevated stations. The Aqua Line began its passenger services from 26th January 2019.

NNN