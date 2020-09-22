Direct cargo ferry service between India and Maldives launched

New Delhi, September 22, 2020

Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Maldives Aishath Nahula jointly e- launched a direct cargo ferry service between India and Maldives on Monday.

During its maiden voyage, a vessel with a capacity of 200 TEU and 3,000 MT of breakbulk cargo will sail from Tuticorin to Kochi, from where it will proceed to Kulhudhuffushi port in North Maldives and then to Male port.

It is scheduled to reach Kulhudhuffushi on September 26 and Male on September 29. This ferry service, being operated by the Shipping Corporation of India will run twice a month and will provide a cost-effective, direct and alternate means of transportation of goods between India and Maldives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya termed the ferry service as another milestone in the comprehensive bilateral relations between India and Maldives. This direct cargo service will further cement the close ties between the two countries by increasing the people-to-people contact and boosting bilateral trade.

Nahula, expressing his appreciation for the launch of the service, said it was reflective of the close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and the Maldives.

The launch of this service fulfils the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Maldives in June last year and the announcement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Maldives on August 13.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of External Affairs of India and officials of Maldives were also present at the virtual launch ceremony.

NNN