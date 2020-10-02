Diesel prices fall across metros amid decline in crude prices

New Delhi, October 2, 2020

Prices of diesel declined for the second consecutive day on Friday across the four metro cities.

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 70.46 per litre, down from Rs 70.53 on Thursday.

Similarly, in the other metros, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99 per litre, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 76.93, Rs 76.01 and Rs 74.05 a litre.

The fall in the retail price of diesel continues in line with the easing crude oil prices. The December futures contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $39.95 per barrel, lower by 2.39 per cent.

Petrol prices, however, continued to remain unchanged for the 10th consecutive day across the metros.

In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, it was priced at Rs 81.06,ARs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

IANS