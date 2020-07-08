Diesel maintains gain over petrol in Delhi, prices unchanged

New Delhi, July 8, 2020

Diesel has maintained its gain over petrol in Delhi as oil marketing companies kept the prices of auto fuels unchanged on Wednesday after raising the price of diesel by 25 paise per litre in the city a day earlier.

With the retail prices remaining unchanged, diesel is priced at Rs 80.78 a litre in the national capital while petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre. The oil companies also kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country.

Delhi is the only metro city where diesel is priced higher than petrol and this has been maintained since June 24, when for the first time ever the price of diesel became higher than that of petrol.

Diesel is still cheaper than petrol by Rs 6-8 per litre in other metro cities. Diesel is priced at Rs 79.05 a litre in Mumbai, that is an increase of 22 paise over Monday's price, at Rs 77.91 a litre in Chennai (19 paise increase) and Rs 75.89 a litre in Kolkata (25 paise increase).

Officials in oil marketing companies said that diesel prices are seeing more volatility in international market so the price changes in the fuel segment have been higher. But with global oil prices also rising again and set to touch $43 a barrel, the expectation is that fuel prices may again see an uptick in coming days.

Fuel prices remained unchanged for seven consecutive day till Tuesday when oil companies raised the price of diesel.

Prices of the transportation fuel have had a pause after rising to record levels on 23 of the past 32 days after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed the daily price revision system from June 7.

During the daily hike till June 29, diesel prices in Delhi overtook the prices of petrol.

IANS