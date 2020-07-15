Diesel extends gains over petrol in Delhi

New Delhi, July 15, 2020

An unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has extended the gain for it over petrol in Delhi.

With a 13-paise hike in diesel price in New Delhi on Wednesday while petrol prices remained steady, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook those of petrol in the national capital, in an unprecedented development.

Diesel was priced at Rs 81.18 per litre on Wednesday in the capital, higher than the previous level of Rs 81.05 a litre. Petrol prices, however, remain unchanged at Rs 80.43 a litre, the same level as June 29 when its pump price rose marginally by 5 paise over the previous day's price.

Diesel prices marginally increased in other metro cities as well but there they are still between Rs 6 and Rs 8 lower than those of petrol.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for 82 days during the Covid-19-related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5 and Rs 11.5 per litre, respectively.

IANS