Devlali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail to run thrice a week due to increased demand

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

The newly-introduced Devlali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail will run thrice a week from September 8 onwards due to increased demand, according to an announcement by the Railways.

The Public Relations Department of Central Railway said on Sunday that the frequency of the Link Kisan Rail will also be increased to thrice a week between Sangola and Manmad. The rakes will be attached/detached to/from the Devlali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail at Manmad.

Train No. 00107 Kisan Rail will depart Devlali at 1800 hrs as at present every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (from September 8 to 25) and reach Muzaffarpur Junction at 0445 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 00108 Kisan Rail will depart Muzaffarpur Jn. at 0800 hrs every Thursday, Saturday and Monday (from September 10 to 27) and arrive at Manmad at 1300 hrs the next day.

Train number 00107 will halt at Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Danapur. This train will have 5 parcel vans from Devlali.

Train No. 00109 link Kisan Rail will depart Sangola at 0800 hrs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (from September 8 to 25) and reach Manmad at 1830 hrs on the same day.

Train No. 00110 link Kisan Rail will depart Manmad at 1400 hrs every Friday, Sunday and Tuesday (from September 11 to 28) and arrive Daund at 1815 hrs same day.

Halts for train number 00109 will be Pandharpur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Belvandi, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopergaon. Train number 00110 will halt at Ahmednagar.

The loading of Kisan Rail on an inaugural day, August 7 was 90.92 tonnes, 99.91 tonnes on August 14 and 235.44 tonnes on August 21. The frequency was increased to bi-weekly from August 25 when loading was 273.74 tonnes; 277.64 tonnes on 28.8.2020 and 354.29 tonnes on September 1.

Now, with the increase in frequency, the trend of increase in loading is also expected to go up, the release added.

