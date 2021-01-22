Delhi tops NITI Aayog India Innovation Index, Karnataka leads ‘Major States’, Himachal in ‘Hill States’

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

Delhi has topped the 2nd NITI Aayog India Innovation Index while Karnataka leads the "Major States" category and Himachal Pradesh the "Hill States".

NITI Aayog, along with the Institute for Competitiveness, had released the second edition of the India Innovation Index in a virtual event last Wednesday.

The report examines the innovation capabilities and performance of the States and Union Territories. The first edition of the index was launched in October 2019.

The India Innovation Index 2020 was released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of Member (Health) V K Paul, Member (Agriculture) Ramesh Chand, CEO Amitabh Kant, Adviser (Science and Technology) Neeraj Sinha, and the Institute for Competitiveness Chair Amit Kapoor.

The event was attended by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research Secretary Shekhar C. Mande, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup, Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M N Rajeevan, Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary Kshatrapati Shivaji, among others.

In the second edition, too, the index found that the level of competitiveness among the States and Union Territories was high, which was essential for them to continually improve on their enabling factors as well as innovation performance, year by year.

In the Major States category, Karnataka continued to occupy the top position, while Maharashtra moved past Tamil Nadu to reach the second place. Telangana, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab completed the top ten in that order.

Karnataka’s rank was attributable to a substantive number of venture capital deals, registered geographical indicators and information and communications technology exports. High Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow has also enhanced the innovation capabilities of the state, an official press release said.

Four southern states—Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala—occupied the top five spots under the Major States category this year.

Overall, Delhi retained its first rank and also topped the category of Union Territories and City States, in which Chandigarh made a big leap since 2019 and landed in the second place this year.

In the North-Eastern/Hill States category, Himachal Pradesh moved up from the second position to emerge as the top ranker this year, while 2019’s top performer (in this category), Sikkim, slipped down to the fourth position.

The innovation inputs were measured through five enabler parameters and the output through two performance parameters. While Human Capital, Investment, Knowledge Workers, Business Environment, Safety and Legal Environment were identified as enabler parameters, Knowledge Output and Knowledge Diffusion were chosen as the performance parameters.

“The India Innovation Index will create synergies between different stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem, thus enabling India to shift to competitive good governance,” Dr Rajiv Kumar said.

“The index is a great beginning to improve the innovation environment in the country. It is the right step towards making India the innovation leader of the world,” he added.

“The India Innovation Index is a major step towards measuring innovation outcomes of states and facilitating optimal utilization of national and state mechanisms to realize the goal of an AatmanirbharBharat,” Amitabh Kant said.

“The index could be of vital significance to the states in identifying their innovation performance and initiating necessary policy interventions to leverage their unique strengths,” Neeraj Sinha said.

“The index can help the Central and state governments to benchmark regional performance concerning innovation and provide policy insights on what needs to be done to improve and enhance it,” Dr Kapoor said.

The India Innovation Index aims to create an extensive framework for the continual evaluation of India’s innovation environment. The index aims to rank states and UTs based on their scores, recognize opportunities and challenges, and assist in tailoring government policies to foster innovation, the release said.

NITI Aayog, with its mandate of promoting ‘competitive federalism’ among all states and union territories, was committed to utilizing the India Innovation Index in catalysing the innovation outcome of the nation, the release added.

