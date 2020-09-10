Delhi set to receive the first Kisan Rail from South India

New Delhi, September 9, 2020

Delhi is all set to receive the first Kisan Rail train carrying agricultural produce from South India that was flagged off from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh through a video link on Wednesday by Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said this was the first Kisan Rail from South India connecting to the national capital for the benefit of the farmers.

“It is a great day for farmers. Kisan Rail was announced in the budget. Agriculture produce needs the best possible distribution and returns. Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country,” he added.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi said as the “lifeline of the nation, Indian Railways is committed to the facilitation of marketing the farmer’s produce.”

Electrification of railway lines has been taken up in a big way in the state of Andhra Pradesh and its benefits will be enjoyed by the people of the State, he said.

The newly-introduced Kisan Rail starts from Anantapur and terminates at Adarsh Nagar Station in New Delhi. The rake is loaded with 14 parcel vans -- 4 vans load meant for Nagpur and the remaining 10 for Adarsh Nagar -- totalling 332 tonnes.

The inaugural Kisan Rail is carrying a consignment of Tomato, Bananas, Sweet Orange, Papaya, Muskmelons and Mangoes. The train provides fast transport connectivity between Anantapur to New Delhi with a distance of 2150 km being covered in approximately 40 hours.

Anantapur is fast becoming the fruit bowl of Andhra Pradesh. More than 80% of the 58 lakh MT of fruits & vegetables in the district is marketed outside the state, particularly in the north Indian States of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, the vegetables and fruits were being transported by road that was not only time-consuming but the goods also got damaged during transportation, forcing the farmers to sell at reduced prices. Transportation by the railway provides safe, reliable and fast transportation which will aid in better price realisation, an official press release said.

The Railway team at Guntakal (particularly the newly set up Business Development Unit) along with the cooperation of the District Administration and State Government Officials have played a crucial role in making the farmers/traders aware of the benefits of transporting by railways, the release added.

