Delhi govt allows reopening of 66 private liquor shops

New Delhi, May 23, 2020

The Delhi government's excise department has allowed reopening of 66 private liquor shops in the national capital from Saturday, but the shop owners have been asked to strictly adhere to the odd-even rule.

According to the department, the shops can operate between 9 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on alternate days. The L-7/L-9 shops were only allowed to resume sale subject to certain conditions.

"They shall deposit 70 per cent special corona fee on total sales daily, which will be deducted from their ledger account linked with their Vend-ID in ESCIMS. They should, therefore, maintain the requisite balance in their ledger account," the excise department said on Friday.

The department also asked the shop owners to strictly abide by the National Directives for COVID-19 Management and to take all possible measures including deployment of adequate number of guards, proper barricading, marking to ensure social distancing, in coordination with Delhi Police and local administration.

"In case of any un-scanned sale, the MSR Gap generated shall be treated as the stock sold and 70 per cent special corona fee shall be levied and payable at the same," it added.

The department further said that in case the shops which were allowed to operate comes under the containment zone in future, the same shall be closed immediately.

IANS