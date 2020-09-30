Deadline for filing Income Tax returns for AY 2019-20 extended to November 30

New Delhi, September 30, 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, today exended the date for furnishing of belated and revised Income Tax returns for the assessment year (AY) 2019-20 by two months till November 30, 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The date for furnishing the returns for AY 2019-20 was March 31, 2020 but, in view of the difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the pandemic, the deadline was initially extended to June 30 and subsequently to July 31 and then September 3.

An order issued by the CBDT today said that, on further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it had decided to extend the date for furnishing the belated and revised returns for assessment year 2019-20 from September 30 to November 30.

