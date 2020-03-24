COVID-19: TVS Motor Company halts manufacturing operations

Chennai, March 24, 2020

TVS Motor Company, the country's third largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has decided to halt all manufacturing operations at its plants in India and Indonesia till further notice as part of the measures being taken across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company has four manufacturing plants -- three located in India (Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh) and one in Indonesia at Karawang.

All relevant employees have already been provided with "Work from Home" facility, a press release from the company said.

"The well-being of the employees is paramount for the company. The immediate focus is to ensure the safety of employees, their families, and the extended enterprise including suppliers, dealers and our customers," it said.

The company said it would protect jobs and salaries in the wake of the pandemic. It also said that it would work closely with dealers and suppliers and extend all support to them in the face of this unexpected difficulty.

"Meanwhile, the company has urged employees to adhere to the measures and they have been assured of complete support as they transition to new workplace arrangements in this unprecedented time. TVS Motor Company is continuously reviewing the situation to ensure safety and well-being of the community," the release added.

NNN