COVID-19: Toyota India temporarily halts production at its plant in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 22, 2020

Toyota's India joint venture today said it had decided to temporarily halt prdouction at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka till further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak and related developments.

"Toyota Kirloskar Motor makes decisions based on the safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and in consideration of those currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreak," a statement from the company said.

"Under the guidance and support of the relevant national and local authorities, TKM has been taking immediate and comprehensive actions necessary to prevent any spread and is also taking adequate internal precautions based on our own guidelines and standards of care.

"Considering the recent developments on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, TKM has taken certain additional measures in view of the orders pronounced by the Government of Karnataka for all labour intensive industries to work at 50% of their strength on alternate days Keeping the safety of employees as the top priority, TKM has voluntarily decided to temporarily halt production in its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka till further announcement," the release said.

The company said it had expanded "Work From Home" for all its employees in its Regional SBUs (Strategic Business Units) in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

"These steps have been initiated keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our employees. During these difficult times TKM will also work towards minimizing any inconvenience being caused to its valued customers. Further, we will continue to monitor the situation and take suitable decisions accordingly," it added.

At its first plant in Bidadi, the company manufactures Innova and Fortuner vehicles and imports vehicles such as Land Cruiser and Prado as completely built units (CBUs). The second plant is for Toyota Yaris and Camry Hybrid vehicles. Located on the Bengaluru-Mysuru state highway, the two plants have a combined capacity of up to 3,10,000 units and employees about 6,500 people.

