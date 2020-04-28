COVID-19: Coca-Cola commits support of Rs 100 crore for healthcare system, communities

New Delhi, April 28, 2020

Beverages giant Coca-Cola India today committed an initial support of Rs 100 crore towards helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a press release, the company noted that the need to step up relief efforts continued, and said the relief programmes initiated by it in India aimed at benefitting and positively impacting more than 10 lakh lives across the country.

The release said Coca-Cola India would ensure immediate support to enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure, including testing facilities and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for health workers.

"The company is also working very closely with its NGO and bottling partners to provide aid to the most impacted communities such as unemployed and migrant workers by distributing meals and beverages during the lockdown period," it said.

The company said it is contributing over Rs 100 crore towards COVID-19 response to support the most vulnerable communities and has implemented various measures.

It said it had already activated more than 50 locations across 10 states in partnership with its bottlers to support the hydration needs of the underserved communities through distribution of beverages, during the lockdown period.

With support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Atlanta, the company has forged substantial partnerships with United Way and Care India to augment initiatives towards COVD-19 healthcare and food security support.

Coca-Cola India is also working with its partner Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and NGOs such as Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vanarai, Chintan, Hasirudala, Manthan Sansthan, and American India Foundation, among others, towards providing free meals to the distressed communities and relief to waste workers through provisioning of dry rations, PPEs, and emergency medical funds.

Through its employee fundraiser campaign in partnership with GiveIndia, the company is securing donations to support waste workers and rag pickers with food and hygiene essentials. The company will match the employee contribution with an equal amount, the release added.

