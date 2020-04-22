Congress launches portal for MSME sector, seeks ideas on stimulus package

New Delhi, April 22, 2020

The Congress has launched a portal for MSMEs and has sought suggestions on a stimulus package for the sector against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown, which started on March 25 and is currently slated to end of May 3.

"#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on http://voiceofmsme.in or our social media platforms," senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

On the portal, the Congress said an economic stimulus package for the MSME sector was the need of the hour and that the party would voice these concerns. It urged people to give their suggestions for an MSME relief package by filling up a form on the site.

The party is understood to be preparing a memorandum to be submitted to the Government for a stimulus package for the MSME sector.

The problems of the MSME and the agricultural and MSME sectors have been discussed by the Consultative Group set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram are among the members of the group.

