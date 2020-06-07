Coal India arm Western Coalfields opens three new coal mines

New Delhi, June 7, 2020

Coal India subsidiary Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) yesterday opened three new coal mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with a combined annual production capacity of 2.9 million tonnes (MT).

The company will infuse total capital expenditure of Rs 849 crores on these projects and generate direct employment for 647 persons, an official press release said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi inaugurated the mines through video conference.

“WCL has to produce 75 MT of coal by the financial year 2023-24. Opening of these mines will certainly add in the efforts of the company reaching this milestone and also help Coal India achieve 1 billion tonnes (BT) coal production target by the financial year 2023-24,” Joshi said.

The three mines are Adasa mine, an underground to open cast mine, in Nagpur region of Maharashtra, Sharda underground mine in Kanhan area and Dhankasa underground mine in Pench region of Madhya Pradesh.

The annual coal production capacity of Adasa mine is 1.5 MT whereas Sharda and Dhankasa mines are having annual coal production capacities of 0.4 MT and 1 MT respectively.

The company launched a surveillance system named WCL Eye for monitoring of its mining operations and an app named Samvaad to connect with its employees and stakeholders on this occasion.

WCL Eye will monitor operations of 15 major mines of the company round the clock that account for 70% of the company’s coal production. It will also help monitor coal stocks and availability of coal at sidings, keep a tab on the placement of rakes and loading at railway sidings and ensure accountability.

WCL has launched “Mission 100 Days,” a roadmap to achieve targets for the current fiscal. This mission will also help the company accomplish mid and long-term goals. The company’s coal production and offtake target for the current fiscal is 62 MT.

“Opening of these three mines is a part of WCL’s future plan to start 20 new projects by the financial year 2023-24 including 14 in Maharashtra and 6 in Madhya Pradesh. The company will make total capital expenditure of Rs 12753 crores on these projects and generate direct employment of over 14000,” Joshi said.

The company has already opened 20 new and expansion projects in the last 6 years with over Rs 5300 crores of capital expenditure and 5250 direct employment to land losers.

WCL had produced 57.64 MT of coal in the financial year 2019-20, up over 8% in comparison to the last fiscal.

NNN