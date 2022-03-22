CCEA okays extension of applicability of New Investment Policy for three units of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd

New Delhi, March 22, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved a proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for extension of applicability of the New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012 for the three units of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

HURL, incorporated on 15th June, 2016 is a joint venture company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

HURL is reviving the erstwhile Gorakhpur and Sindri Units of FCIL and Barauni Unit of GFCL by setting up new gas-based urea plants with the installed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum each (LMTPA). The cost of the three HURL urea projects is Rs. 25,120 crore. GAIL is supplying natural gas to these three units of HURL.

The state-of-the-art HURL plants are a part of the initiative taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of SCIL/HFCL in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector. The commissioning of the three units will add 38.1 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country.

The projects will help to realize the vision of the Prime Minister to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in urea production, an official press release said.

According to it, the projects will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but will also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry, and so on, besides ensuring food security to the nation.

All three HURL units have various features like state-of-the-art blast proof control room equipped with DCS (Distributed Control System), ESD (Emergency Shutdown System) and environment Monitoring Systems. There is no offsite waste water disposal in these plants.

HURL-Gorakhpur unit has India’s first Air Operated Bulled Proof Rubber Dam of 65 mtrs length and 2 mtrs height.

"These three facilities integrate the world’s best technologies aiming to meet the demand for urea in seven states of India, namely Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha," the release added.

