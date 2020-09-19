CCI approves the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom

New Delhi, September 19, 2020

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation by Alstom S.A. and acquisition of approximately 18% and 3% share capital of Alstom by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Bombardier Inc.,respectively, under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Alstom is a French corporation globally active in rail transport industry, offering a wide range of transport solutions.

In India, it manufactures and supplies, inter alia, signalling solutions, rail electrification, rolling stock (locomotives and metros), track works, maintenance services and it also provides associated construction and engineering services through its subsidiaries, including Alstom Manufacturing India Private Limited, Alstom Systems India Private Limited, Alstom Transport India Limited and Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited.

Bombardier Inc. is a Canadian corporation globally active in the business aircraft and the rail transport industries.

Bombardier Transportation is the global rail solutions division of Bombardier. It offers a wide range of rail solutions. In India, Bombardier Transportation is engaged in the sale of rail vehicles, propulsion, control equipment and signalling solutions through its subsidiary Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited.

CDPQ is a global long-term institutional investor. It manages funds primarily for public and para-public pension and insurance plans. It invests in major financial markets, private equity, fixed income, infrastructure and real estate.

NNN