CCEA okays Industrial Corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam, Tumakuru

New Delhi, December 31, 2020

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved proposals of the Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) for construction of various trunk infrastructure components for Krishnapatnam Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated cost of Rs 2,139.44 crore and Tumakuru Industrial Area in Karnataka with an estimated cost of Rs 1,701.81 crore.

It also approved Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, near Delhi, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,883.80 crore.

Envisioned on the backbone of major transportation corridors like the Eastern and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, Expressways and National Highways, proximity to ports, airports, etc., the objective of the Industrial Corridor Programme is the creation of greenfield industrial cities with sustainable, ‘plug n play’, ICT-enabled utilities to facilitate manufacturing investments into the country by providing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure to industries.

An official press release said the developed land parcels in these cities will be ready for immediate allotment for attracting investments into manufacturing and positioning India as a strong player in the Global Value Chain. The Industrial Corridor Programme seeks to attain the objective of creation of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” to drive the growth of industries and create greater avenues for investments across the country.

Krishnapatnam Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh and Tumakuru Industrial Area in Karnataka have been approved to kickstart the development in Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project.

"These greenfield industrial cities will be self-sustainable with world-class infrastructure, road and rail connectivity for freight movement to and from ports and logistic hubs along with reliable power and quality social infrastructure.

"These projects will generate ample employment opportunities through industrialisation. For the Krishnapatnam node, estimated employment projection on completion of the first phase of development is likely to be around 98,000 people of which about 58,000 are likely to be employed at the site. For Tumakuru node, employment of about 88,500 people is estimated, out of which 17,700 will be from service industries such as retail, offices and other commercial opportunities in the initial development phase," it said.

Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) Projects at Greater Noida are in close proximity to Eastern peripheral expressway, NH 91, Noida- Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Eastern & Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The Logistics Hub project will be developed as a world-class facility that will provide efficient storage/transitioning of goods to/from the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) and offer a one-stop destination to freight companies and customers. The facility will not only provide standard container handling activities but also provide various value-added services to reduce logistics cost with improved efficiency of operations.

Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) project located near Boraki railway station will act as a transport hub with provisioning of Rail, Road and MRTS accessibility for the passengers in a seamless manner. MMTH will have space for Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Local Bus Terminal (LBT), Metro, commercial, retail & hotel space and green open spaces. The project will provide world-class passenger movement facilities for the growing population of the catchment zone catering to upcoming developments in UP sub-region of the NCR and thus, decongest Delhi. The employment generation estimated is about 1,00,000 persons by 2040 for both these projects and will have a positive impact on the growth opportunities in the surrounding area, an official release said.

