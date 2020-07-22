Castrol lubricants to now be available at Jio-bp retail sites

Mumbai, July 22, 2020

Castrol India Limited, India’s leading automotive lubricants company, said on Tuesdy that its lubricants will now be available at Jio-bp retail outlets across the country.

This new channel offers Castrol enhanced visibility and reach for its products and solutions, a press release from the company said.

Castrol lubricants will be supplied to the joint venture’s fuel retailing network of 1,400 sites, which is expected to grow to 5,500 sites within five years, it said.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp completed the formation of their new pan-India fuels and mobility joint venture – Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). RIL’s existing sites will be rebranded to Jio-bp in due course.

The decision to make Castrol lubricants available across the network was taken in 2019, when the joint venture was first announced.

“Castrol India is delighted to be a part of the Jio-bp network. We will offer a premium experience to our consumers, bringing innovative value-added solutions as together we look to transform the Indian mobility sector,” said Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.

Harish C Mehta, CEO, Reliance BP Mobility Limited added “Jio-bp puts consumers at the center of its universe and will offer them differentiated products and services to set new benchmarks in mobility solutions. I am confident that Castrol’s cutting-edge lubricants, together with our fuels and convenience offers, will deliver best in class experience for Indian consumers visiting our outlets.”

Castrol products will be available at the RBML retail network in the coming weeks.

Castrol is one of the world’s leading lubricant brands. Castrol India Limited is one of India’s leading lubricants company.

The company also has a presence in select segments like High Performance Lubricants and metalworking fluids in industries as varied as automotive manufacturing to mining to machinery and wind & energy.

Castrol India has three manufacturing plants and a distribution network of 350 distributors.

