Case booked against unregistered pan masala/gutkha manufacturing unit

New Delhi, July 2, 2020

Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence, Headquarters (DGGI HQ.) has unveiled an unregistered pan masala/gutkha factory being run in Delhi.

Searches were conducted at various places on June 25, including the unregistered factory, godowns and residence of the main beneficiary. During the search, incriminating documents and electronic devices pertaining to the supply of pan masala/gutkha without payment of taxes and duties were recovered, an official press release said.

Preliminary investigation in the case has revealed tax evasion of more than Rs. 40 crore till now, it said.

Manufacturing, storing, sale and distribution of gutkha is banned by the Delhi government. The data from the seized documents have revealed that the unregistered factory was carrying on the operation even during the lockdown period.

The main beneficiary of the unregistered pan masala/gutkha factory was arrested on June 27 under the provisions of CGST Act, 2017. He was placed under judicial custody of 14 days. Further investigation was on in the case, the release added.

