CAIT backs "Janata Curfew", calls for shutdown on Sunday

New Delhi, March 20, 2020

Traders across the country will shut their businesses on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a "Janata Curfew" on that day, urging citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT, said that around 7 crore traders across the country, including nearly 15 lakh traders and about 35 lakh of their employees in the national capital, will participate in the Janata Curfew on March 22.

"On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven crore traders across country will down their shutters on Sunday, March 22, to participate in Janata Curfew. About 40 crore employees of traders will remain at their home," Khandelwal said.

"Prominent trade leaders of the country held discussion on their Whatsapp group and later confirmed at late night to CAIT, which has endorsed the call of PM, that their respective trade members will close their business establishments," he added.

Addressing the nation on Thursday evening regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Modi urged the people of the country to opt for a "Janata Curfew" (People's Curfew) on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Modi said: "Today I am requesting the people of the country for a Janata curfew, on March 22, this Sunday, from 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

"...This is public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed on public by themselves," he said.

IANS