Cabinet okays renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust

New Delhi, June 3, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval to a proposal for renaming Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust.

Earlier, the Board of Trustees of Kolkata Port Trust, in its meeting held on February 25 2020 had passed a resolution to re-name Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata considering his multifaceted genius as an eminent jurist, academician, thinker and leader of the masses, an official press release said.

On the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of Sesquicentenary Celebrations of Kolkata Port on January 12, keeping in view the sentiments of the people of West Bengal, it was announced that Kolkata Port will be re-named after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, "one of the most deserving sons of West Bengal and a front-runner in national integration, dreamer of Bengal's development, inspiration for industrialisation and ardent votary of one law for one nation", the release said.

The Kolkata Port is the first Major Port as well as the only riverine port of the country. It came to be governed by a Trust on October 17, 1870, on the appointment of the Commissioners for Improvement of the Port of Calcutta as per Act V of 1870.

It features at Serial Number 1 in The First Schedule, Part I—Major Ports of the Indian Ports Act, 1908 and is governed by the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963. Kolkata Port has traversed 150 years and in this journey, it has been India's gateway to trade, commerce and economic development. It has also been a witness to India's struggle for independence, World Wars l & II and socio-cultural changes taking place in the country, especially in Eastern India.

Generally, the Major Ports in India are named after the city or the town in which they are situated. Some ports, however, in special cases or in due consideration of contribution made by eminent leaders have been re-named after great national leaders in the past.

Nhava Sheva Port Trust was renamed as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust by the Government in the year 1989. The Tuticorin Port Trust was renamed as V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust in the year 2011 and the Ennore Port Limited has been re-named as Kamarajar Port Limited in the honour of K Kamarajar, eminent freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Recently, in 2017 Kandla Port was re-named as Deendayal Port. Besides, many airports have also been named after the great national leaders in India.

