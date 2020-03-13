Cabinet okays release of additional instalment of DA due from January 1, 2020

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

The Union Cabinet today approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020.

There will be an increase of 4 percent over the existing rate of 17 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise, an official press release said.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs. 12,510.04 crore per annum and Rs. 14,595.04 crore in Financial Year 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2020 to February, 2021).

The decision will benefit about 48.34 lakh Central Government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners, the release said.

The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, it added.

