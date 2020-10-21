Cabinet okays extension of Market Intervention Scheme for apple procurement in J & K for 2020-21

New Delhi, October 21, 2020

The Union Cabinet today approved the extension of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir for the current season (2020-21) on the same terms and conditions as was done in 2019-20.

The procurement of apple will be done by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. (NAFED) through the State designated agency, the Directorate of Planning and Marketing, Department of Horticulture & Jammu & Kashmir Horticulture Processing and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC), directly from apple cultivators.

The payment will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of the cultivators. Under the scheme, it is expected to procure 12 LMT of apples.

NAFED has been allowed to utilize Government Guarantee of Rs. 2,500 crore for this operation. The losses, if any, to be incurred in this operation will be shared between Central Government and UT administration of J&K on a 50:50 basis.

The constituted Designated Price Committee of last season will be continued for the fixation of price of various variety and grades of apples for this season also. The UT administration of J&K will ensure the provision of basic amenities in the designated mandis.

Smooth and continuous implementation of the procurement process will be monitored by constituted Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary at the central level and constituted implementation & Coordination Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary at the UT Level.

It will provide an effective marketing platform to apple growers and will facilitate employment generation for the local people. It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K, an official release said.

NNN