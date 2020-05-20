Cabinet clears scheme for Blue Revolution through development of fisheries sector

New Delhi, May 20, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a scheme to bring about a "blue revolution" in India through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector.

The scheme will have two components -- the Central Sector Scheme (CS) and the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) -- at a total estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore.

The amount comprises Central share of Rs 9,407 crore, the States' share of Rs 4,880 crore and beneficiaries' share of Rs 5,763 crore, an official press release said.

The scheme will be implemented during a period of five years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25, it said.

According to it, the PMMSY will be implemented as an umbrella scheme.

Of the two components, the CSS is further segregated into non-beneficiary oriented and beneficiary orientated sub­components/activities under three broad heads: Enhancement of Production and Productivity, Infrastructure and Post-Harvest Management and Fisheries Management and Regulatory Framework.

The entire project/unit cost will be borne by the Central government, the release said.

Wherever direct beneficiary oriented individual/group activities are undertaken by the entities of central government including National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), the central assistance will be up to 40% of the unit/project cost for General category and 60% for SC/ST/Women category.

For the non-beneficiary orientated sub-components/activities under CSS component to be implemented by the States/UTs, the entire project/unit cost will be shared between the Centre and the State as detailed below:

a) North Eastern & Himalayan States: 90% Central share and 10% State share.

b) Other States: 60% Central share and 40% State share.

c) Union Territories (with legislature and without legislature): 100% Central share.

For the beneficiary orientated i.e. individual/group activities sub­components/activities under CSS component to be implemented by the States/UTs, the Government financial assistance of both Centre and State/UTs governments together will be limited to 40% of the project/unit cost for General category and 60% of the project/unit cost for SC/ST/Women. The Government financial assistance will in turn be shared between Centre and State/UTs in the following ratio:

a) The North Eastern & the Himalayan States: 90% Central share and 10% State share.

b) Other States: 60% Central share and 40% State share.

c) Union Territories (with legislature and without legislature): 100% Central share (No UT Share).

The scheme is expected to address the critical gaps in the fisheries sector and realize its potential and augment fish production and productivity at a sustained average annual growth rate of about 9% to achieve a target of 22 million metric tons by 2024-25 through sustainable and responsible fishing practices.

The release said the scheme would improve availability of certified quality fish seed and feed, traceability in fish and including effective aquatic health management. It will help in creation of critical infrastructure including modernisation and strengthening of value chain and direct gainful employment opportunities to about 15 lakh fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors and other rural/urban populations in fishing and allied activities and about thrice this number as indirect employment opportunities including enhancement of their incomes.

The scheme is expected to give a boost to investments in fisheries sector and increase competitiveness of fish and fisheries products. It will achieve doubling of fishers, fish farmers and fish workers incomes by 2024 and provide social, physical and economic security for fishers and fish workers, the release added.

