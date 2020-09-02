Cabinet approves MoU between India and Japan for cooperation in the field of textiles

New Delhi, September 2, 2020

The Union Cabinet today approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Textiles Committee, India and Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market.

The MoU would enable Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in India for Textiles & Apparel products including Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers, an official press release added.

