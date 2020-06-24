Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar Airport in UP as an International Airport

New Delhi, June 24, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval for declaration of Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport.

Kushinagar Airport is located in the vicinity of several Buddhist cultural sites like Sravasti, Kapilvastu, Lumbini (Kushinagar itself is a Buddhist cultural site) and declaration as an “International Airport” will offer improved connectivity, wider choice of competitive costs to the air-travellers, an official press release said.

It will result in boosting of domestic and international tourism and economic development of the regions, the release said.

Kushinagar is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, about 50 km east of Gorakhpur, and is one of the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

