Cabinet approves construction of Aligarh-Harduaganj rail flyover

New Delhi, March 26, 2020

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave its approval for the construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover by the Ministry of Railways.

The total length of the railway flyover will be 22 km. The project is expected to be completed by 2024-25 at a cost of over Rs. 1,285 crore.

The proposed flyover at Aligarh will be going over the existing Delhi-Howrah mainline. It is an operational necessity and would remove a major bottleneck to traffic movement.

At present, a branch line Bareilly-Aligarh terminates at Aligarh Junction. The trains from Howrah side to Harduaganj/Bareilly have to cross the Howrah-New Delhi main route, which is the busiest section of Indian Railways.

Due to heavy traffic. there is no path available for the surface crossing of loaded goods trains coming from Howrah side and going to Harduaganj/Bareilly. This results in heavy detention of trains at Aligarh Junction.

This location has become a bottleneck and was affecting the train movement causing delays and detentions and also reducing the wagon turn round, an official press release said.

