Cabinet approves bonus for 30.67 lakh for non-gazetted employees of Central govt, commercial establishments

New Delhi, October 21, 2020

The Union Cabinet today gave its approval for the payment of Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB) for the year 2019-2020 to 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees of commercial establishments like Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO, ESIC and so on.

The financial implication would be Rs .2,791 crore, an official press release said.

The Cabinet also approved non-PLB or ad-hoc bonus for non-gazetted Central Government employees. As many as 13.70 lakh employees would be benefited and Rs. 946 crore will be the financial implication of the decision, it said.

Payment of bonus to non-gazetted employees for their performance in the preceding year is usually made before Durga Puja/Dussehra season.

"The Government is announcing the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) and ad hoc bonus for its non-gazetted employees to be disbursed immediately," the release added.

