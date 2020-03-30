Business Immunity Platform website on COVID-19 gets over 1.75 lakh hits in a week

New Delhi, March 30, 2020

The Invest India Business Immunity Platform (BIP), set up to help businesses get real-time updates on India’s response to COVID-19 has got more than 1.75 Lakh visitors from 50 plus countries within a week.

The platform, hosted on the website of Invest India, India’s National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency was launched on March 21. It carries 423 Government advisories and notifications, along with 205 Blogs, infographics, videos and resources. The most searched term on the website was “donations for COVID”.

The BIP is the active platform for business issue redressal, with a team of dedicated sector experts who respond to queries at the earliest. Invest India has also announced a partnership with SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) for responding to and resolving queries for MSMEs.

This dynamic and constantly updating platform keeps a regular track on developments with respect to the virus, provides the latest information on various central and state government initiatives give access to special provisions.

It also answers and resolves queries through emails and on WhatsApp. So far, it has received 845 business support queries, out of which 614 have already been resolved. The queries were mostly on logistics, notifications, customs issues, plant shutdowns and clarifications.

BIP has launched ‘Joining the Dots’ campaign to procure essential healthcare supplies. It is also facilitating matchmaking to fill the demand-supply shortages of essential equipment to combat COVID-19. In its stakeholder outreach activities, about 2000 global and domestic corporates and stakeholders have been contacted.

On the website, 120+ applications have been received from 17 states on ‘Startup challenge: Solutions to combat COVID-19’. It organized a special conference call with US financial services companies, with a focus on identification and resolution of business continuity issues due to lockdowns in the country.

A webinar has been organized on ‘Business Continuity for Startups amidst COVID19’ with a panel of industry stalwarts and other stakeholders. A discussion was held on prospective funding and support: opportunities for startups during COVID19, and shift to work from home model.

A special conference call was held with the American life sciences companies to discuss issues faced by them during the lockdowns, and how to resolve them.

