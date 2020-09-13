Bookings for flights from Darbhanga to start by September-end: Puri

New Delhi, September 13, 2020

The bookings for daily flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will start by the end of September, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

After reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar on Saturday, he announced that the flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the Chhath Puja festival. The air services will be a boon for the 22 districts of North Bihar, he added.

The Minister reviewed the progress and construction status of Darbhanga airport along with Gopal Jee Thakur, MP, Darbhanga, Ashok Yadav, MP, Madhubani, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Arvind Singh, Chairman, AAI and other officials.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of work of the airport, Puri said the arrival and departure halls, check-in facility and conveyor belt, among other things, have already been installed. The remaining work will be completed before the end of October.

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN. Flight calibration by Spicejet took place while the Minister was at the Darbhanga Airport.

After reviewing the status of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, Puri said that the work was at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule.

He had extensive discussions with Nishikant Dubey, Lok Sabha member from Godda in Jharkhand. The airport would be operationalised soon. The Government would be taking some key decisions in this regard by next week, he said.

Apart from providing aviation connectivity to the Santhal region, Deoghar airport is strategically located to provide connectivity to Patna, Kolkata and Bagdogra. It will also be able to serve people from Bhagalpur and Jamui districts of Bihar.

The Minister said this was one more step under the ambitious UDAN (Regional Connectivity) Scheme to provide air connectivity to the interior regions of the country under the motto 'Sab Uden, Sab Juden.'

NNN