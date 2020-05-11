Bombardier wins $ 340 million contract to supply 210 commuter and metro cars for Delhi-Meerut RRTS

New Delhi, May 11, 2020

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation today said it had won a $ 340 million contract to supply 210 commuter and metro cars for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

A press release from the company said it had received a Letter of Award from India’s National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to build and deliver regional commuter and intracity transit trains with comprehensive maintenance services for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under Phase 1 of the RRTS.

The project scope involves supplying 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each, together with 15 years of rolling stock maintenance.

"The Letter of Award is valued at approximately INR 2577 crore (314 million euro, $340 million US) and the customer has a provision to exercise an option of additional 90 cars and two years of maintenance," the release said.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director at NCRTC said, “Finalization of the Rolling Stock bid process is an important milestone in the implementation of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Our partnership with Bombardier Transportation to supply 100 per cent locally manufactured train sets for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS with over 83 per cent local content will be a shot in the arm for the Make in India initiative of the Government of India. We are confident that together we will deliver this transformational project in time to fulfill the aspirations of the residents of the National Capital Region contributing to improvement in their quality of life.”

Rajeev Joisar, Country Leader for India at Bombardier Transportation, said, “We are proud to be chosen to deliver India’s flagship regional rapid transit system project which will expand public transport in the national capital and connect adjoining fast-growing cities. Our new trains will be truly designed and manufactured in India, and they will enhance passenger comfort and safety.”

“This project award for India’s first and most advanced semi-high-speed regional trains, together with maintenance services, reaffirms Bombardier's pioneering position in India’s rail industry. This is also the first project in India for regional and local transit services operating on the same network, progressively realizing India’s vision for the multi modal integration of transport networks," he added.

According to the release, the project will be executed in accordance with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s flagship "Make in India" guidelines, with the commuter and metro cars being manufactured at Bombardier’s sites near Vadodara in Gujarat, India.

The rolling stock will be designed at the Global Engineering and Technology Centre in Hyderabad, India and local teams will provide maintenance services through two project and maintenance depots established by the customer in Duhai and Modipuram. It is the first project in India to include maintenance services as part of rolling stock tender process and Bombardier will deliver globally proven maintenance solutions to ensure the safety, availability and reliability of the trains, the release said.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will boast a 180 kmph design speed for the commuter trains and will be implemented in phases between the cities. It will have 22 RRTS stations, of which 16 will be regional stations and the other six stations will be in Meerut. The trains will reduce travel time on the Delhi to Meerut line by 75% to around 62 minutes and the daily expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers.

The 18-kilometre long metro stretch between Modipuram and Meerut South stations with 12 stations on RRTS infrastructure will meet the local mobility needs of Meerut citizens and will provide efficient regional connectivity.

With around 1,700 employees, Bombardier Transportation in India operates a railway vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall at Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. This is in addition to a propulsion system manufacturing facility at Maneja, near Vadodara, a Rail Control Solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering and an Information Services India hub near Gurugram in Delhi National Capital Region and an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

Bombardier is the Delhi Metro's largest supplier of signaling systems and one of its largest suppliers of rolling stock in India. It is also a long standing partner of Indian Railways supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and Electric Multiple Units (EMU’s).

Bombardier also exports rail equipment from India to the company’s rolling stock projects all over the world.

Bombardier helps to move around five million people daily in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata and its propulsion systems equip locomotives that travel around 300,000 track kilometres daily on Indian Railways’ network.

NNN