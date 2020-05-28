Bihar Postal Circle to start doorstep delivery of Shahi Litchi and Zardalu Mango

New Delhi, May 28, 2020

The Department of Posts and Bihar State Horticulture Department have joined hands to supply Shahi Litchi and Zardalu Mango to the people at their doorstep.

The logistics of delivery of Shahi Litchi from Muzaffarpur and Zardalu Mango from Bhagalpur were being worked out by the Bihar postal circle and the horticulture department, an official press release said.

In the wake of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, litchi and mango cultivators have been finding it difficult to transport the fruits to the markets. It became a challenge to meet the demand of the public and for giving market space directly to farmers to sell their fruits without any middlemen. The doorstep delivery initiative was proposed under these circumstances.

Shahi Litchi and Zardalu Mango are famous by virtue of their unique fragrance and demand.

People can place the order online on the horticulture department's website.

This facility will be initially available to people of Muzaffarpur and Patna for Shahi Litchi. Zardalu Mango will be delivered in Patna and Bhagalpur. The minimum booking for litchi will be 2 kg and a minimum of 5 kg for mangoes.

Till now, orders for 4400 kg litchi have been placed on the website. It may go up to 100,000 kgs during the season. Orders for mangoes will start in the last week of May.

