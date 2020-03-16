BHEL wins order for electric buses in Gorakhpur

New Delhi, March 16, 2020

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had won a prestigious order for supply of state-of-the-art electric buses along with charging infrastructure of these buses for Gorakhpur city in Uttar Pradesh.

The order has been placed on BHEL by the Urban Transport Directorate (UTD), Lucknow. The low floor, disabled-friendly electric buses will be deployed by UTD at the Gorakhpur airport, a press release from the company said.

"This is in line with company’s transformation initiative of expanding into new markets/businesses. Further, as part of transformation journey, BHEL is consolidating and reinvigorating the initiatives taken in Defence & Aerospace, Water, E-mobility, Batteries, Renewables and Transportation businesses," the release added.

