BHEL secures order for Steam and Power Plant from NALCO

New Delhi, January 11, 2021

Public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had secured, under stiff competitive bidding, a Rs 450 crore order for a Steam and Power Plant from National Aluminium Corporation Limited (NALCO).

The order has been placed on BHEL by NALCO for its 5th Stream Alumina Refinery Expansion Project at Damanjodi, Odisha, a press release from the company said.

BHEL’s scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 1x300 TPH Coal Fired Boiler, 18.5 MW Steam Turbine Generator and associated auxiliaries, including FGD and SCR, it said.

