BHEL establishes new record with India’s highest-rated Auto Transformer

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had successfully manufactured and tested (short circuit) India’s highest rating Auto Transformer at the National High Power Test Laboratory (NHPTL) at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

This is a new benchmark in the global transformer industry, a press release from the company, one of India's largest and oldest capital goods manufacturers, said.

Short circuit test is the most stringent, special type test for power transformers which is conducted to prove the adequacy for power transformers to withstand abnormal conditions of short circuit to ensure reliability during their operations in the field.

Incidentally, this is BHEL’s 21st 400 kV class transformer, which has successfully passed the short circuit test, indicating the company’s prowess in the sector, the release said.

The 500 MVA 400/220/33 kV Auto transformer has been designed and manufactured at BHEL’s Bhopal plant for UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited. These high rating transformers play a crucial role in bulk power transmission to load centres and bigger cities.

BHEL is the largest manufacturer of power transformers in India and a pioneer in the indigenous development of higher rating and specialised transformers, with voltage levels going up to 1200 kV class.

"BHEL’s Transformer Plant at Bhopal has a world-class, state-of-the-art facility, which is at par with its global peers and is fully equipped to meet the expectations of utilities in India as well as abroad in the entire range of Power Transformers and Shunt Reactors," the release said.

NNN