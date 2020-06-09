BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal power plant in Telangana

New Delhi, June 9, 2020

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had successfully commissioned one 270 MW thermal unit at the 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Project in Telangana.

Located at Manuguru in Bhadradri in Kothagudem district of Telangana, the project was awarded to BHEL by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO).

This is the first unit to be commissioned at this project and work on the balance three units is also in an advanced stage, a press release from the company said.

Following the commissioning of the 1x800 MW Kothagudem thermal power project, this is the second unit to have been commissioned as part of the memorandum of understanding between TSGENCO and BHEL for construction of new thermal power plants totalling 6,000 MW in the state.

In Telangana, BHEL is also executing the 5x800 MW Yadadri project for TSGENCO and the Steam Generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of four thermal sets of 270 MW on EPC basis. The key equipment for the contract was manufactured at BHEL’s Tiruchirapally, Hyderabad, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Bengaluru and Jhansi plants, while the company's Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur has done civil works and erection / commissioning of the equipment, the release added.

NNN