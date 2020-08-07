BHEL commences civil works at 660 MW Sagardighi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in West Bengal

New Delhi, August 7, 2020

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had commenced civil works at the 660 MW Sagardighi Supercritical Thermal Power Project in West Bengal, following the issuance of the Notice To Proceed by the developer.

"Following the strategic completion of pre-engineering activities for the project beforehand, ground-breaking has begun on zero date itself. This is a major achievement as conventionally it takes a few months after the zero date to initiate civil works onsite," a press release from the company said.

Valued at at approximately Rs. 3,500 crore, the turnkey order for Sagardighi Thermal Power Project Extension Unit-5 was won by BHEL against stiff international competitive bidding (ICB). The order for the project located at Manigram village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal was placed on BHEL by West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL).

The Notice to Proceed was issued after obtaining the necessary approvals like environmental clearances.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the Main Plant Turnkey Package, comprising supercritical boiler and turbine generator along with its auxiliaries, electricals, controls & instrumentation, switchyard, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, coal handling plant and ash handling plant.

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s Tiruchirapally, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the company's Power Sector - Eastern Region division will be responsible for construction and installation activities on site.

Sagardighi Thermal Power Station is already equipped with two sets of 500 MW installed by BHEL in 2016. BHEL has so far contributed over 80% of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL. In addition to Sagardighi, BHEL has executed projects at Bakreswar (5x210 MW), Kolaghat TPS (6x210 MW), Bandel TPS (1x210 MW) and Santaldih TPS (4x120 MW + 2x250 MW) for WBPDCL.

