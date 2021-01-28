Bears take charge, Sensex gives up 47,000

Mumbai, January 28, 2021

The BSE Sensex plunged over 500 points on Thursday afternoon to trade below the psychological 47,000-mark, ahead of the monthly derivative expiry later in the day.

Heavy selling was witnessed in finance, banking and IT stocks.

At 12.14 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 46,866.83, lower by 543.10 points or 1.15 per cent from its previous close of 47,409.93.

It opened at 46,834.57 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 47,172.02 and a low of 46,821.21 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 13,818.65, lower by 148.85 points or 1.07 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Axis Bank, ONGC and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid were the major losers.

IANS