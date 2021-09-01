Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd secures final nod for master plan

New Delhi, September 1, 2021

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) said on Tuesday that it had secured the final approval for the master plan for the proposed Noida International Airport (NIA) near here.

Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA), a fully owned subsidiary of Flughafen Zurich AG, is the main shareholder of YIAPL and is injecting Rs 2,005 crore as equity into the development of Noida International Airport.

The master plan was prepared in close collaboration with aviation consultants Landrum & Brown and experts from Zurich Airport International.

The approval was secured from Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and necessary environmental authorities, a press release from YIAPL said.

The master plan is compliant with the requirements of the Concession Agreement as well as with the applicable regulations from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), DGCA, AAI and BCAS.

According to the release, the master plan describes the strategic direction for development of NIA from the opening day, anticipated in FY 2024-25, to the end of the 40-year concession period.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, YIAPL said, “The approval of the master plan is a pivotal milestone, as it paves the way for the development of Noida International Airport for the next 40 years. The masterplan reflects the goals and objectives set, by providing solutions that are financially prudent, cost-effective, and commercially sound; at the heart of it remains passenger convenience. We are delighted that we have been able to complete the master planning activity within the agreed timelines, despite limitations due to Covid-19. We are looking forward to developing a world-class airport for the people of India that truly combines Indian hospitality with Swiss efficiency."

The first NIA masterplan sets the foundation for developing different avenues at various strategic locations across the airport site and thereby launching Noida International Airport as a destination in itself. It will be a confluence of air travel, high speed rail, metro, and road transport. Though the masterplan is prepared to accommodate the demand throughout the 40-year concession period with 2 runways, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has larger aspirations over the broader time horizon to ultimately have five runways. The airport masterplan provides the platform for this aspirational growth.

Once completed, the airport will house two passenger terminals. Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million passengers per year and Terminal 2 a capacity of 40 million passengers per year. The terminals will be interconnected to facilitate the transfer for passengers, minimize walking distances and reduce environmental impact. Additionally, the modular development plan will minimize impact on operations during construction. The Inter-terminal connector is important to ensure flexibility for airlines and their operations.

The first Terminal (T1) will be built in two stages- the first for 12 million passengers per year, the second with an additional capacity for 18 million passengers per year. Terminal 2 will also be built in two stages - with a first stage capacity of 12 million passengers per year and second stage capacity of 18 million passengers per year. The forecourts for both terminals will have direct access to a single Ground Transportation Centre.

"The design of the airport is focussing on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for domestic-to-domestic passengers as well as for domestic to international transfers and viz versa. NIA will provide sufficient night parking to support the strategic growth of Indian Air Carriers," the release said.

NIA is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process - delivering the best connecting time.

"NIA has the potential to become a key air cargo gateway for North India. The airport will develop an ecosystem that consists of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and product offerings supported by best-in-class procedures that incorporate Swiss efficiency, simplicity, and quality. The integrated multi-modal cargo hub at NIA will play a crucial role in establishing the state of Uttar Pradesh on the global logistics map," it said.

The NIA master plan includes provisions for an integrated and seamless road, rail, bus, and metro connectivity. Some of the key strategic connectivity points comprise the metro extension from Noida to NIA as well as an airport station for the planned High Speed Rail Link from Delhi to Varanasi. Yamuna Expressway will also connect NIA to the NCR region and city of Agra that hosts one of the seven wonders of the world - the Taj Mahal.

NIA will develop a multi-modal transit hub at the Ground Transportation Centre to provide seamless connectivity between various public and private modes of transport. The GTC will house metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking along with large concourse area housing commercial spaces, restaurants, and lounges. The GTC will be a one-of-its-kind, multi-level building structure, located centrally and will be developed in subsequent stages. The GTC will offer a hassle-free experience and seamless transfers between the terminals and different modes of transport for passengers, visitors, and employees.

The land use planning reserves 167 acres of land along the main access to airport for real estate development. The real estate land is positioned to benefit from the footfall of the airport and is located close to the transportation centres.

According to the release, the master plan has earmarked 8 ha of land to develop a forest park using trees from the project site. It will serve as a space for passengers and visitors to spend their leisure time and become an attractive destination for health/fitness activities as well as for nature-focussed recreational activities. This will be a sustainable green grove for the airport.

"NIA plans to preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport. In line with its aspirations to be a green airport, NIA is committed to provide infrastructure and facilities for 100% electrically powered vehicles at the airport in a phased manner," it said.

The master plan also has provision for General Corporate Aviation facilities, including a VVIP terminal, a General Aviation Terminal and heli taxi pads. These facilities will cater to the needs of state dignitaries, handle private jet movements and helicopters, the release added.

