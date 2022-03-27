Virgin Atlantic announces a second daily service between London Heathrow and Delhi

New Delhi, March 27, 2022

British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced a new second daily service from London Heathrow to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, commencing on June 1, 2022.

June onwards, the airline will offer a morning as well as a night departure from Delhi to London offering more choice to customers travelling for both business and leisure between the capital cities of the two countries, a press release from Virgin Atlantic said.

Together with Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic will offer seamless connections between Delhi and the USA via Heathrow, some of the US destinations being New York JFK, Boston, Austin, Seattle and Atlanta.

The airline is also making some adjustments to its flying schedule to Mumbai from March 27 onwards. The flights from Mumbai will now have an afternoon departure arriving into London Heathrow in the evening. Virgin Atlantic offers a flexible booking policy allowing customers to amend their flights with no change fees until December 31, 2023, the release said.

Alex McEwan – Country Manager South Asia at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We are excited to offer customers even more choice this summer when flying to London Heathrow and beyond, with a double daily Delhi service, alongside our daily Mumbai service. This will be our largest ever flying programme to India, which is our third largest market globally. Customers can fly with confidence, knowing that our ‘Fly safe, fly well’ programme will take care of them throughout their journey. With fewer travel restrictions than at any other point during the pandemic, this is the perfect opportunity to book your trip.’’

