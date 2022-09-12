Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu undergoing major renovation for better passenger services

Chennai, September 12, 2022

The Airport Authority of India’s Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu is undergoing a major revamp including the extension of the runway for the operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of a new apron, new terminal building, technical block-cum-control tower and a new fire station at a cost of Rs 381 crore.

Spread over an area of 13,500 sqm, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours. The building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with the provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and a new approach road, a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and add a new dimension to the terminal design.

"Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed. The interiors of the building reflect the colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features," the release said.

The airport development project also includes widening extension and strengthening work of the existing runway, making it suitable for the operation of the A-321 type of aircraft. Construction of a new ATC tower-cum-technical block, fire station, isolation bay, and five aircraft parking bays for A-321 type of aircraft is also part of the project.

Tuticorin is the only airport located beyond Madurai in the southern Tamil Nadu region. Upgradation of the airport will not only fulfil the demand of the local community for enhanced passenger services but also promote trade & tourism in Tuticorin and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari, the release said.

The project is likely to be completed by December 2023, it added.

NNN