SpiceJet announces the launch of 66 new domestic flights

New Delhi, March 13, 2021

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced the launch of 66 new domestic flights to augment connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.

The new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective March 28, a press release from the airline said.

The release said the new flights include the first direct services on the Pune-Darbhanga, Pune-Durgapur, Pune-Gwalior, Pune-Jabalpur, Pune-Varanasi, Kolkata-Darbhanga, Chennai-Jharsuguda and Nashik-Kolkata routes.

They also include new flights connecting Darbhanga with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata; Jharsuguda with Chennai and Durgapur; and Gwalior with Pune.

Srinagar will be connected with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata in the new schedule.

There will also be enhanced frequencies on routes such as Delhi-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Rajkot, Chennai-Madurai, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Dharamshala, among others.

Besides, the airline has also introduced new non-stop daily flights on the routes of Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi, Jabalpur-Pune and Pune-Jabalpur.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to further expand our domestic operations and add 66 new flights to our network for the start of this summer schedule. As the country’s largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations. We are committed to provide all our valued travelers easy, safe and secure travel to their favourite destinations.”

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 & Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes, the release added.

NNN