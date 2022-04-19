SpiceJet announces new international and domestic flights

New Delhi, April 19, 2022

Low-cost airline SpiceJet will introduce new non-stop international flights connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat in Oman; Mumbai with Dhaka in Bangladesh; and Kozhikode and Mumbai with Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with effect from April 26.

Apart from this, the airline will also be launching new domestic flights on the Ahmedabad-Goa, Ahmedabad-Bagdogra, Ahmedabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Tirupati and Mumbai-Guwahati routes.

A press release from the airline said it would also enhance frequencies on the Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Srinagar routes.

The airline will also introduce an industry-first flight on the Delhi-Porbander-Delhi sector.

"With the new and additional flights, SpiceJet is strengthening its domestic and international network to meet current and emerging demands," the release said.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to introduce new flights on domestic and international routes. With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally. The flights announced today includes a mix of industry first, new routes and enhanced frequencies covering both domestic and international destinations. Along with enhancing convenience for general travellers, tourism and local economy on these routes will get much needed boost as many of them are important religious and leisure travel destinations.”

The airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400aircraft will be deployed on these routes, the release added.

