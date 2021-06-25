SpiceJet announces monsoon sale with fares starting at Rs 999

New Delhi, June 25, 2021

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced a monsoon sale with one-way all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 999 for travel on select sectors.

The sectors include Hyderabad-Belgaum, Belgaum-Hyderabad, Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Bengaluru, amongst others, a press release from the airline said.

"SpiceJet customers can enjoy weekend getaways and exciting holidays with the monsoon sale’s free flight voucher. The free flight voucher is equivalent to the base fare amounting up to INR 1000/- per PNR and is applicable for bookings with travel period starting from 1st August to 31st March, 2022," it said.

The airline has also rolled out special offers from brands like Grofers, Mfine, Medibuddy, MobiKwik and The Park hotels. These offers are available for customers booking their tickets directly through SpiceJet website.

"Customers can avail special prices for essential Add Ons like preferred seats and You 1st Priority Services for just INR 149/- only. They can also chose SpiceMAX and get extra legroom, priority services, meals and beverage for just INR 799/- under this offer," the release said.

The sale offer is valid for bookings made from 25th June, 2021 till 30th June, 2021 while the travel period validity for these bookings is from 1st August, 2021 to 31st March, 2022. Booking validity of the free flight voucher is from 1st July, 2021 until 31st July, 2021 for the travel period between 1st August, 2021 and 31st March, 2022.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “With our special Mega Monsoon Sale offer, you won’t find a reason to say no to those much-awaited short breaks. Our new unbelievable fares and offers are carefully curated to give the best value to our passengers and ensure a great travelling experience. We have also partnered with multiple brands to bring special deals to our passengers that will help them save time and money on their daily expenses and healthcare services.”

"SpiceJet’s special discounted fare offer is valid for all one-way retail fares on direct domestic bookings. Tickets for the Mega Monsoon Sale can be booked across channels such as www.spicejet.com, online travel portals, the SpiceJet mobile app and through travel agents. Tickets booked under this offer can be cancelled or changed as per the standard policy. Passengers will not be able to club this offer with any other scheme/offer/discount/promotion etc. available at the time of booking. Blackout dates are applicable. Seats will be available on first come, first served basis. Fares would vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance and flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s)," the release added.

