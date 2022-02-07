Sitharaman says will discuss bringing ATF under GST at next Council meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacting with representatives of the civil aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors at an event organised by ASSOCHAM, on February 6, 2022.

Aviation

Sitharaman says will discuss bringing ATF under GST at next Council meeting

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, February 7, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that she would take up the issue of inclusion of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) at the next meeting of the GST Council.

At a post-Budget interaction with reprsentatives of the civil aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, organised by industry body ASSOCHAM on Sunday, the Finance Minister also promised to consider granting infrastructure/industry status to help these sectors.

During the interaction, ASSOCHAM Vice-President Ajay Singh, who is also Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, raised with the Finance Minister the difficulties being faced by these sectors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He requested Sitharaman to consider granting infrastructure status to these sectors to facilitate lending by banks and financial institutions. He also requested her support for inclusion of ATF under GST.

NNN

Aviation
Travel
SpiceJet
Tourism
Hospitality
GST
ASSOCHAM
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ajay Singh
Aviation Turbine Fuel

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in