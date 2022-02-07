Sitharaman says will discuss bringing ATF under GST at next Council meeting

New Delhi, February 7, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that she would take up the issue of inclusion of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) at the next meeting of the GST Council.

At a post-Budget interaction with reprsentatives of the civil aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, organised by industry body ASSOCHAM on Sunday, the Finance Minister also promised to consider granting infrastructure/industry status to help these sectors.

During the interaction, ASSOCHAM Vice-President Ajay Singh, who is also Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, raised with the Finance Minister the difficulties being faced by these sectors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He requested Sitharaman to consider granting infrastructure status to these sectors to facilitate lending by banks and financial institutions. He also requested her support for inclusion of ATF under GST.

NNN