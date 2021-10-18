Scindia virtually flags off six routes expanding aerial connectivity in North-East India

New Delhi, October 18, 2021

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today virtually flagged off six Alliance Air routes expanding the aerial connectivity in North-East India.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh (Retd.) and Civil Aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal were among those present on the occasion.

The routes commencing operations from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata.

R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Higher and Technical Education, Commerce and Industry, Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services, Tourism and Information and Communication Technology along with other important members of the Mizoram government joined the event virtually from the Lengpui Airport in Aizawl.

Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and other senior officials of the MoCA were also present at the ceremony held at MoCA.

“Mizoram is the gateway to North-East India. The state has an immense amount of importance for its tourism and economic sector. We are committed to giving wings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making it possible that every state’s uniqueness must be experienced by all citizens of the country. I assure you, that MoS General Dr. V K Singh (Retd.) and I will personally visit Mizoram very soon," Scindia said on the occasion.

“I am delighted to mention the fact that Alliance Air’s most ATR aircraft are deployed on the North-Eastern routes. Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire North-East India by connecting four cities with one flight. This underlines the due importance given to the North-East by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the leadership of our Prime Minister. Under the UDAN scheme, we have connected cities that had no mention on the aviation map of the country. We have already started 60 airports, and 387 routes, out of which 100 routes are awarded in North-East alone, and 50 are already operational. Moreover, in 2014, only six airports were operational in North-East, now we have grown to 15 airports in a short span of seven years. Therefore, this further highlights the due importance of the North-Eastern states for this government. In addition to this, under the Krishi Udan Yojna, we have identified 16 airports to enhance the export opportunities of the region establishing dual benefits of enhancement of cargo movements and exports.”

Today’s flight launch has expanded the aerial connectivity of the North-East by connecting multiple states hitherto not connected via flights. The flight connectivity on these routes has been a long-pending demand of the people of the region.

"Eastern India tempts tourists with wonderful verdant valleys, hilly streams, lush green forests, vast tea gardens, snowcapped mountain peaks, mighty rivers, tribal culture, its colourful fairs and festivals. These flights will open a seamless gateway and smooth aerial access option for nature lovers, travellers, tourists etc. Shillong is surrounded by hills from all sides. The city is famous for the presence of many well-reputed educational institutions, it is the hub of education for entire North-East India. Apart from being the beauty & education centre, Shillong also acts as the gateway to Meghalaya, the state famous for heavy rainfall, caves, tallest waterfalls, beautiful landscapes, and its rich heritage & culture. Aizawl is known as the home of the highlanders & is the seat of a rich tribal cultural extravaganza and is famous for its handicrafts. The town is blessed with exotic natural beauty.

"With these new flights, travellers from Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong will get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country," an official press release said.

IANS