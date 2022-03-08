Scheduled commercial international passenger flights to and from India to resume from March 27

New Delhi, March 8, 2022

The Government today said that scheduled commercial international flights to and from India, suspended from March 23, 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be resumed from March 27 with the start of the summer schedule of airlines.

The suspension of the flights had been periodically extended and in the last such decision dated February 28, they had been extended till further orders.

However, during this period, flights to and from several destinations abroad were operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022," an official press release said.

"The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only upto 2359 hrs IST on 26.03.2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only.

"The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time," the release added.

