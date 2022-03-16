Pune Airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity

New Delhi, March 16, 2022

A new integrated terminal building with enhanced capacity and world-class facilities is under construction at Pune airport at a cost of Rs 475 crore.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is undertaking the construction of the terminal, which is expected to reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport.

More than 55% of the work has been completed and construction of the new building is likely to be completed by August 2023, a press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The existing terminal building, with a built-up area of only 22,300 sq. m. has capacity to handle up to 7 million passengers per annum (MMPA).

The new state-of-the-art terminal, with a built-up area of more than 500,000 sq. ft. The new terminal integrated with the existing one would have a built-up area of 750,000 sq. ft. with passenger handling capacity of 16 MMPA, the release said.

The combined facility will be centrally air-conditioned, with provision of 10 passenger boarding bridges, 72 check-in counters and in-line baggage handling systems. It will be an energy-efficient building with four-star GRIHA rating.

About 36,000 sq. ft. space will be reserved for F&B and retail outlets.

"The strongest intention of the project for new terminal building is the search for unity and continuity between the old and the new. Stretching over 360 meters in length, the verandah is a unifying façade that not only provides protection from sun and rain but also serves as a grand urban fresco telling the story of rich social, historical, artistic and immaterial culture of Pune & Maharashtra. The facia of the public area below the great verandah is supported with beautiful Maratha arches and decorated columns with a finish of local dark stone which is commonly seen in most of the heritage structures around Maharashtra. The new forecourt garden design is directly inspired by one of the most recognisable landmarks of Pune – The Shaniwar Wada Gardens," the release said.

A multi-level car park (ground plus three storeyed & two basement floors) with a cost of Rs. 120 crore is also under construction and is likely to be commissioned by July 2022. The facility will have capacity for parking of 1024 cars and will be connected to the departure area of existing building with a sky bridge with provision of staircase, escalators and elevators at building side.

"The Prime Minister has recently highlighted the significance of modern infrastructure and transport facilities for Pune city, which has reinforced its identity in the fields of Education, Research & Development, IT and Automobile.The revamped terminal building of Pune airport will be an addition to his vision of infrastructure-led growth under PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan," the release added.

